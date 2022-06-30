AMANA — Amana Colonies’ Kinderfest will be held this year on Saturday, July 9. Many local
businesses will host games, crafts and prizes for kids of all ages.
Visitors are invited to experience what the Colonies have to offer the kids. Whether it’s The Noble Stone’s Rock-iversary where you can mine for your own treasures in their indoor mining sluice or building your own tow at the Little Red Wagon, there is tons to see and do. And don’t forget the cookie dough. The Amana Elementary will be selling edible cookie dough from Got Dough! to raise money for their classrooms.
Join others at the Market Barn at 2 p.m. for the return of the Kinderfest Kid Olympics, to test skills in many fun activities. There will be free face painting at the Market Barn from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. by Regan’s Face Painting. Oma is also back this year with even more stories to tell.
The Amana Colonies Visitor Center and participating businesses have maps and brochures of all Kinderfest activities. For more information, as well as a list of upcoming events, call 319.622.7622 or visit www.amanacolonies.com.