CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester. These area students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.

Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed by hometowns.

Aurora — DeAnn Lentz

Independence — Leah Barnett, Lakyn Beyer, Kenzie Fischels, Claudia Henningsen, Anna Miller, Haylee Rathbun

Lamont — Danielle Haynes

Oelwein — Tasha Opitz, Nicole Wright

Ossian — Cayden Kleppe

Quasqueton — Dylan Kress

