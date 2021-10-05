CEDAR RAPIDS — Kirkwood Community College has released its dean’s list for the summer 2021 semester. These area students have achieved a 3.3 grade point average or higher after completing 12 or more credit hours at the college.
Kirkwood students from the area earning this distinction are listed by hometowns.
Aurora — DeAnn Lentz
Independence — Leah Barnett, Lakyn Beyer, Kenzie Fischels, Claudia Henningsen, Anna Miller, Haylee Rathbun
Lamont — Danielle Haynes
Oelwein — Tasha Opitz, Nicole Wright
Ossian — Cayden Kleppe
Quasqueton — Dylan Kress