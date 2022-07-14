OELWEIN — Bill and Sue (Gerstenberger) Klendworth were married Aug. 4, 1962, at the First Presbyterian Church (now Christ United Presbyterian) in Oelwein.
They are parents of two daughters, Debbie of Oelwein and Tammy Walenceus of Westgate. They have three grandchildren, Miles (Amari) Walenceus of Des Moines, Ann Walenceus of Austin, Texas, and Rachel Walenceus of Iowa City.
The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary with a “Hawaiian Style” open house on Saturday, Aug. 6, 6-11 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus Club in Oelwein. Bill and Sue look forward to greeting family and friends for an evening of refreshments, music, conversation and fun. Hawaiian shirts and hula skirts are requested attire. No gifts, please.