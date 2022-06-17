Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Elizabeth Kurt of Independence, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin this spring. Kurt earned a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.

Kurt was one of 2,855 students to graduate from Marquette in May. The university celebrated its 141st commencement with a series of events, including graduate recognition ceremonies at Summerfest’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater and a Baccalaureate Mass on campus.

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university that draws over 7,500 undergraduate and 3,500 graduate and professional students from nearly all states and more than 60 countries. Find out more about Marquette at marquette.edu.

