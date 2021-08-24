IOWA FALLS — Megan Larsen of Sumner, is a summer graduate of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. Larsen, an honors student, earned an Associate of Arts degree in psychology.
Seventy-one students have completed all requirements of their respective degree programs as of the end of the summer 2021 and are now graduates of Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls. These graduates were honored with their peers at the commencement ceremony in May.
