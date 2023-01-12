3/4 c flour
3/4 c baking cocoa
3/4 c flour
3/4 c baking cocoa
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 c butter(cut into pieces and softened)
1/2 c granulated sugar
1/2 c packed brown sugar
3 lg eggs, divided
2 tsp pure vanilla extract
1 c chopped pecans(or walnuts if you prefer)
3/4 c white chocolate chip morsels
1/2 c caramel ice cream topping
3/4 c semi-sweet chocolate chip morsels
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350. Grease 8-inch square baking pan.
Combine flour, cocoa, and salt in a small bowl.
Beat butter and both sugars in a large mixing bowl until creamy.
Add 2 eggs, one at a time, beating well after each addition.
Add vanilla, mix well.
Gradually beat in flour mixture.
Reserve 3/4 cup of batter.
Spread remaining batter into prepared pan.
Sprinkle nuts and white morsels over batter in the pan.
Drizzle caramel topping over the nut and white morsel layer.
Beat remaining egg and reserved batter in same large bowl until light(er) in color.
Stir in semi-sweet morsels.
Spread evenly over caramel topping.
Bake 30-35 minutes or until center is set. Cool completely in pan. Cut into squares.
