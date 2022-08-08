Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

AMES – There’s more to working remotely than simply taking your computer home. That’s why Iowa State University Extension and Outreach is offering “Remote Work: How to Get Started.” Iowans can attend a virtual meeting to learn about education, training and support opportunities for remote employment.

Free informational meetings will be held from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Zoom on the second, third and fourth Mondays of each month beginning in August and continuing through October. Iowans can register online for any of these informational meetings at https://go.iastate.edu/ZPDQGZ. Participants must be at least 17 years old and have prior work experience.

Tags

Trending Food Videos