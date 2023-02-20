Dementia Friends Information Sessions will be held at the Oelwein Public Library on three occasions, Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 a.m.; Friday, March 3, at 1 p.m.; and Tuesday, March 21, at 5:30 p.m.
Attendees of an hour-long session will learn about living with dementia and simple ways to support someone living with it, like communicating effectively with them.
Upon completion, attendees can consider themselves a “dementia friend.”
Amanda Stahley will be presenting. Questions? Contact Stahley at 319-269-1877. The sessions are offered in part by Arlington Place Assisted Living and Memory Care and Dementia Friendly Iowa.