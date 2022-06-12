Oelwein American Legion Auxiliary Unit #9 met Monday, June 6, with President Sharon Link. Chaplain Linda Potter gave the opening prayer. The Pledge of Allegiance and Auxiliary preamble were recited in unison.
Minutes from the May meeting and treasurer’s report were approved.
The president conducted the draping of the charter and Memorial Day service for deceased members, with the chaplain offering prayers. Dee Brandt lit candles as the names were called. Those honored this year were Lorraine Stedman, March 21, 2020; Marian Ohl, July 11, 2020; Lois Boies, June 4, 2021; Betty Fordyce, Feb. 2, 2022; and Lila Grummitt, May 16, 2022.
Election of officers was held. The following will be installed at the July meeting: Peggy Sherrets president, Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Janice Turner historian, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Kathy Weatherbee membership, and Executive Board Cindy Hemel, Lois Purdy and Deb Hamilton.
In other auxiliary news,
A thank you note was received from the family of Ann Clark.
Paid membership was reported at 92 percent.
Members approved sending a birdfeeder to Mary Ann Ryan.
Members discussed ideas for further assisting area veterans.
Reading and approval of bylaws will take place at the July meeting.
It was announced the state conference is in Des Moines, July 8-10.
The chaplain gave the closing prayer.
Twelve members were in attendance, Sharon Link president, Mary Lou Kimball vice president, Leanna Stamp secretary, Julie Willingham treasurer, Dee Brandt sergeant-at-arms, Linda Potter chaplain, Barb Voshell parliamentarian, Lois Pitz corresponding secretary, Debra Wells membership, Lois Purdy executive board, Peggy Sherrets and Cindy Hemel.
The next auxiliary meeting will be 6 p.m. Monday, July 11.