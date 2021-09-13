Fayette American Legion Post 339 sponsored a backpack/school supply program donating 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to six area schools and two community organizations for distribution to those children who need them. North Fayette Valley Elementary Schools in Fayette, Elgin, and West Union; West Central Elementary School in Maynard, Starmont Elementary School, and Turkey Valley Elementary School each received some of the backpacks, as well as bottles of hand sanitizer and boxes of zip lock bags. Backpacks were also given to the Fayette County Food Shelf and Helping Services of Northeast Iowa.
Legion Post 339 of Fayette donates backpacks and school supplies
