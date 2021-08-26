DES MOINES — Friesz Livestock of New Salem, ND won both Champion Ram and Champion Ewe honors in the Long Wool Sheep Show, judged Friday, Aug. 13, at the Iowa State Fair.
Lein Corriedales and Lincolns of Arlington won the first place Premier Exhibitor award.
Additional results below (name, hometown and animal identification):
LONG WOOL
Yearling Ram
1) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 2002, 3/22/2020, 96465
Color Yearling Ram
1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Greystroke, 10/24/2019, 12754
2) Rowson Farm, Knoxville, 2/3/2020, 13031
3) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 2/4/2020
January Ram Lamb
1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Littlefoot, 1/22/2021, 96781
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2161, 1/30/2021, 96782
3) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIES 21106, 1/28/2021, 96920
4) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 2106, 1/19/2021, 96805
Color Ram Lamb — All Ages
1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21155, 2/14/2021, 13302
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Notorious, 9/22/2020, 13053
3) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 10/8/2020
4) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 13304, 2/18/2021, 13304
5) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2153, 1/21/2021, 13165
Pair of Ram Lambs
1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington
2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.
3) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center
Yearling Ewe
1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 2004, 1/19/2020, 96487
2) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 2006, 2/13/2020, 96613
3) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 1996, 10/19/2019, 96405
4) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 2002, 1/16/2020, 96486
5) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2009, 2/18/2020, 96614
6) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 337, 12/23/2019, 96594
7) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 2/3/2020
8) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 2/9/2020
9) Rowson Farm, Knoxville, 09, 3/23/2020, 96398
10) M & M FARMS, Pleasantville, DOVE, 3/9/2020
Color Yearling Ewe
1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, WW II, 10/10/2019, 12752
2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 1990, 10/31/2019, 12880
3) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2010, 2/18/2010, 13003
Pair of Yearling Ewes
1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington
3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.
4) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center
Fall Ewe Lamb
1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2025, 10/8/2020, 96699
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2074, 10/8/2020, 96700
January Ewe Lamb
1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2160, 1/30/2021, 96777
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2162, 1/30/2021, 96778
3) Rowson Farm, Knoxville, 14, 2/6/2021, 96849
February Ewe Lamb
1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21070, 2/19/2021, 96740
2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21025, 2/6/2021, 96726
3) Rowson Farm, Knoxville, 15, 2/16/2021, 96850
4) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2173, 2/9/2021, 96989
5) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 3/11/2021
6) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 2104, 2/8/2021, 96963
Color Ewe Lamb — All Ages
1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2075, 10/14/2020, 13107
2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21032, 2/8/2021, 13120
3) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2152, 1/20/2021, 13159
4) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21059, 2/18/2021, 13126
5) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 3/3/2021
6) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 3/2/2021
Pair of Ewe Lambs
1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington
3) Rowson Farm, Knoxville
4) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.
5) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center
Pair of Lambs
1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington
3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.
4) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center
5) Rowson Farm, Knoxville
Young Flock
1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington
3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.
4) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center
5) Rowson Farm, Knoxville
Flock
1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.
2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington
3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.
4) Rowson Farm, Knoxville
5) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center
Champion & Reserve Ram
Champion) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ
Reserve) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Littkefoot
Champion & Reserve Ewe
Champion) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21070
Reserve) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2075
Premier Exhibitor
1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington,
2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.,
3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.