DES MOINES — Friesz Livestock of New Salem, ND won both Champion Ram and Champion Ewe honors in the Long Wool Sheep Show, judged Friday, Aug. 13, at the Iowa State Fair.

Lein Corriedales and Lincolns of Arlington won the first place Premier Exhibitor award.

Additional results below (name, hometown and animal identification):

LONG WOOL

Yearling Ram

1) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 2002, 3/22/2020, 96465

Color Yearling Ram

1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Greystroke, 10/24/2019, 12754

2) Rowson Farm, Knoxville, 2/3/2020, 13031

3) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 2/4/2020

January Ram Lamb

1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Littlefoot, 1/22/2021, 96781

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2161, 1/30/2021, 96782

3) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIES 21106, 1/28/2021, 96920

4) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 2106, 1/19/2021, 96805

Color Ram Lamb — All Ages

1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21155, 2/14/2021, 13302

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Notorious, 9/22/2020, 13053

3) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 10/8/2020

4) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 13304, 2/18/2021, 13304

5) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2153, 1/21/2021, 13165

Pair of Ram Lambs

1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington

2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.

3) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center

Yearling Ewe

1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 2004, 1/19/2020, 96487

2) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 2006, 2/13/2020, 96613

3) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 1996, 10/19/2019, 96405

4) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 2002, 1/16/2020, 96486

5) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2009, 2/18/2020, 96614

6) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 337, 12/23/2019, 96594

7) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 2/3/2020

8) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 2/9/2020

9) Rowson Farm, Knoxville, 09, 3/23/2020, 96398

10) M & M FARMS, Pleasantville, DOVE, 3/9/2020

Color Yearling Ewe

1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, WW II, 10/10/2019, 12752

2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 1990, 10/31/2019, 12880

3) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2010, 2/18/2010, 13003

Pair of Yearling Ewes

1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington

3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.

4) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center

Fall Ewe Lamb

1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2025, 10/8/2020, 96699

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2074, 10/8/2020, 96700

January Ewe Lamb

1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2160, 1/30/2021, 96777

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2162, 1/30/2021, 96778

3) Rowson Farm, Knoxville, 14, 2/6/2021, 96849

February Ewe Lamb

1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21070, 2/19/2021, 96740

2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21025, 2/6/2021, 96726

3) Rowson Farm, Knoxville, 15, 2/16/2021, 96850

4) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2173, 2/9/2021, 96989

5) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 3/11/2021

6) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo., 2104, 2/8/2021, 96963

Color Ewe Lamb — All Ages

1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2075, 10/14/2020, 13107

2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21032, 2/8/2021, 13120

3) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2152, 1/20/2021, 13159

4) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21059, 2/18/2021, 13126

5) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 3/3/2021

6) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center, Lincoln, 3/2/2021

Pair of Ewe Lambs

1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington

3) Rowson Farm, Knoxville

4) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.

5) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center

Pair of Lambs

1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington

3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.

4) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center

5) Rowson Farm, Knoxville

Young Flock

1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington

3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.

4) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center

5) Rowson Farm, Knoxville

Flock

1) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.

2) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington

3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.

4) Rowson Farm, Knoxville

5) Seelow Sheep Farm, State Center

Champion & Reserve Ram

Champion) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ

Reserve) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Littkefoot

Champion & Reserve Ewe

Champion) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D., FRIESZ 21070

Reserve) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington, Lein 2075

Premier Exhibitor

1) Lein Corriedales And Lincolns, Arlington,

2) Friesz Livestock, New Salem, N.D.,

3) Andrew Anderson, Grant City, Mo.

