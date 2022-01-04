Lillibridge named Oelwein Care Center 2021 Employee of the Year

Oelwein Health Care Center owned and operated by ABCM Corporation, is pleased to announce their 2021 Employee of the Year is Grace Lillibridge, Certified Nurse Assistant.
Grace Lillibridge has been an employee at Oelwein Health Care Center for more than 13 years. There are countless reasons why Grace was chosen as Oelwein Care’s Employee of the Year, certainly too many to list, but included are just a few comments co-workers stated in their nominations:
“Hard working”
“Dedicated”
“Selfless”
Upon receiving the Employee of the Year Award, Grace had these comments, “The residents, co-workers and team leaders make the day so enjoyable. It is a very fun place to work!”
“Grace always has a super attitude and is very kind and caring to our residents. Even now with a mask covered face her smile shines through to everyone around her,” said Craig Allen, Oelwein Health Care Administrator. “Oelwein Health Care and ABCM Corporation are incredibly proud and fortunate to have her as part of our team.”
