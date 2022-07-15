The Clayton County Little Piglet Show will be Sunday, Aug. 7 following the beef kiddie calf class. This event is sponsored by Clayton County Pork Producers and the Clayton County Fair Board.
This showmanship class is for young boys and girls who are interested in swine and wish to show a pig at the fair. The rules are as follows:
1. The class is open for youth grades kindergarten, 1st, 2nd, and 3rd of the 2021-22 school year.
2. Animals shown must have been exhibited by a 4-H or FFA member at the 2022 Clayton County Fair. Participants must make their own arrangements with 4-H and FFA members to borrow animals for the show. Pork Producers are willing to help make arrangements.
3. Pigs must be clean.
4. The dress code will be shirt and pants with closed toe shoes. No costumes.
5. Parents are responsible for their own children.
6. The class will be judged as a showmanship class.
7. Number of classes will be determined by number of entries. Classes will be split by children’s age.
8. All entries will receive participation awards.
To enter complete the form at the following link: http://tinyurl.com/kiddieshow
We must have the following information: child’s name, birth date, last grade in school completed, t-shirt size, parents’ name and address. There is no entry fee. Entry deadline is Friday, July 29.