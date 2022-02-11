Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program will be hosting live-streamed Private and Commercial Continuing Instruction Courses (P-CIC & C-CIC) online training this spring as an additional opportunity for private and commercial pesticide applicators to be trained. Attendees will need a computer and a good internet connection to participate in the programs. Applicators can register by going to the Extension Store (https://store.extension.iastate.edu) and searching for “Live Streamed”.

Here is the schedule for the statewide CIC reshow dates and times:

Private Continuing Instruction Courses

Feb. 28, 1-3:30 p.m.

April 1, 6-8:30 p.m.

Commercial Continuing Instruction Courses

• Commercial Ag Weed, Insect, and Plant Disease Management (CCA CEU’s Available), Categories 1A, 1B, and 1C

Feb. 28, 9-11:30 a.m.

March 10, 1-3:30 p.m.

March 29, 9-11:30 a.m.

• Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators, Categories 3O, 3T, and 3OT

March 10, 9-11:30 a.m.

March 29, 1-3:30 p.m.

April 5, 1-3:30 p.m.

