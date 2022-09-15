Living the good life with garden produce

I have heard that the way to lead a good life is to live so that, on your deathbed, you have no regrets. Remember that the day will come when you must reflect on the past and ask yourself: did I live my life well? Do I have no regrets?
I have adapted this for my own use: I live so that at the end of tomato season, I have no regrets. My worst fear is that I will get to October and will realize that I didn’t eat enough fresh tomatoes. And so, to avoid a winter full of regret, I live (and eat) always remembering that at the end of tomato season, I must reflect on the past few months and ask myself: did I eat well? Do I have no tomato regrets?
Here are some of my methods for packing as many tomatoes into my day as possible.
Breakfast: Start with homemade salsa on eggs. Farm-fresh eggs, if you can get them (which you can, if you visit the Farmers Market on Fridays!).
Lunch: For lunch, we have been having BLTs almost daily. But I have a few variations to recommend. First, lettuce doesn’t grow well in the heat, so we use cucumbers in its place. So, I suppose I should rightly call our sandwiches BCTs. Second, sometimes I just want tomatoes to be the star of the show, so I toast some really good sourdough bread, vigorously rub a clove of garlic over it, spread it with mayo, sprinkle some salt over the ripest beefsteak, and devour. I guess I should call this sandwich just a T, since I’m eliminating the bacon and lettuce.
Dinner: Early in the season, the tomato is sacrosanct: it would be insulting to the great tomato to adulterate it with other flavors. But after tomatoes have been around for a while, I start to become more interested in adding other ingredients that complement the tomatoes, especially other foods in season at the same time, like eggplant, zucchini, basil, and garlic.
Due to our cold spring, tomatoes came on just a little later than usual this summer, so we must not transition to fall foods quite yet, but enjoy fresh, ripe summer foods a little longer. Sorry, pumpkin spice, we’re putting you on hold for another month or so.
And obviously, the only way to eat tomatoes is to get fresh, local, field-grown tomatoes, which you can find at the Oelwein Farmers Market. It is held every Friday from 8-11 a.m. and Monday from 3-6 p.m. beside Orville Christophel Park (the old log cabin).
Roasted Tomatoes and White Beans
Adapted from Smitten Kitchen
This recipe is a perfect lunch for one or two.
1 pound cherry or Roma tomatoes, halved or quartered if Roma
6 garlic cloves (or as many as you like), peeled
1 15 oz. can cannellini beans, rinsed
¼ cup basil leaves, chopped
Heat your oven to 400°F. Pour 2 Tbsp of the olive oil in the bottom of a 13-by-9-inch baking dish. Put in the garlic cloves and the tomatoes, cut side up. Drizzle with another 2 Tbsp of the olive oil, and sprinkle with ½ tsp salt and ¼ tsp black pepper. Roast the tomatoes for 20 minutes. Remove from the oven and use a fork to lightly mash the tomatoes and garlic (being careful if they spray). Add drained beans and more salt and pepper if needed and stir to combine. Return to the oven for 5 minutes. Drizzle with remaining 1 Tbsp olive oil and scatter with basil. It’s especially delicious with bread from Matty Jay’s Breads from the farmers’ market.