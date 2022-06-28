Chapter CL PEO met on Monday, June 20, at 1 p.m. at Grace United Methodist Church. The co-hostesses were Christina Holland and Gail Treat.
President Diane King conducted the meeting. There were 10 members present. Chaplain Linda Jensen led the devotions, reading Psalm 8, followed by the PEO prayer. Betty Blunt, secretary pro tem, read the minutes from the June 6 meeting.
President Diane King, delegate, reported on the June 4 state convention held at the Marriott in Des Moines. The theme for this year’s convention was “Imagine, Create, Inspire.” There were 291 chapters represented at the gathering. Diane reported on actions taken at the two business meetings.
The total monetary amount for educational funding given to date from PEO is $398,196,507. President King was proud that Chapter CL was recognized as a chapter that had a nominee selected as a $2,500 Star Scholarship winner.
There was a Projects Luncheon, which included stories from recipients of various PEO scholarships. The convention also included a Time of Remembrance, remembering sisters passed. To wrap up the convention, there was an evening banquet. The keynote speaker’s theme was “Plan for the future-Adapt to change.” President King was inspired by the variety of activities and programs that other chapters shared.
Following the convention report, Diane led the group in sisters sharing summer plans or traditions.
The next meeting for Chapter CL will be Monday, July 11, at Stanley Union Church, beginning at 1 p.m. Elaine VandeVorde will present a program on “Words Matter.” Members who wish to carpool should meet at Grace United Methodist Church on the east side at 12:30 p.m.