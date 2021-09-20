The Oelwein Knights of Columbus sponsored a “Fun Day” for people with intellectual disabilities Sunday afternoon, Sept. 12. Participants in events held from 3-5 p.m. were from RISE, Full Circle, Quality Choices, Goodwill, and Shooting Stars.
Many volunteers worked together to make the activities a lot of fun for everyone. There were 45 residents who played games, bingo, danced and had snacks of pizza, popcorn and pop.
Among those helping were Steve and Sandy Bradley, Jake Blitsch, Bill Adams, Jerry Nolan called bingo with Tom McMillan helping, Leone and Lynn Vargason, Chad Rau played the music, Steve Horan, Harvey Richards, Wallace and Barbara Rundle.
Others helping included Maria Rael, Brock Steinlage, Brogen Steinlage, Mindy Steinlage, Kolby Steinlage, Ethan DeTemmerman, Izsy Fauser, Joslynn Melchert and Nancy Kastli.
This Fun Day event is funded by the “Tootsie Roll” drive held each September.