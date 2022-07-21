Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly 300 students received degrees from Coe College this past year. The following local students earned degrees:

Cole Engel of Dundee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

