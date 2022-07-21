CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly 300 students received degrees from Coe College this past year. The following local students earned degrees:
CEDAR RAPIDS — Nearly 300 students received degrees from Coe College this past year. The following local students earned degrees:
Cole Engel of Dundee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.
Ali Kress of Winthrop graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Nursing
Caroline Strauel of Jesup graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Biology and Psychology and Neuroscience
Coe College, located in Cedar Rapids, offers academics and cocurricular activities in an urban setting that promotes student growth and success. It is consistently ranked as a top college by national publications and offers more than 60 areas of study for its 1,400 students.
