STORM LAKE — Buena Vista University congratulates more than 100 students who graduated in the fall of 2021. Local students who graduated include:
Mackenzie Squires from Fayette graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in elementary education
Emily Krempges from Independence graduated with a Master of Education in teacher leadership, curriculum, & instruction (teacher technology integrationist track)
