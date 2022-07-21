DUBUQUE — Loras College has announced the names of students who earned a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in 2021-2022.
Nicholas A. Reiter of Independence earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance.
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
If you have any questions or need further assistance, please call our customer service team at 319-283-2144 or email circ@oelweindailyregister.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|1-Month
|$10.99
|for 31 days
|6-Months
|$64.00
|for 180 days
|1-Year
|$124.00
|for 365 days
|3-Month
|$33.00
|for 90 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable..
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 21, 2022 @ 8:26 pm
DUBUQUE — Loras College has announced the names of students who earned a bachelor’s degree or master’s degree in 2021-2022.
Nicholas A. Reiter of Independence earned a Bachelor of Arts in Accounting and Finance.
Alexus M. Jensen of Jesup received a Bachelor of Science degree in Neuroscience.
Jadah J. Koob of Oelwein graduated with Bachelor of Arts in English: Creative Writing and Secondary Education.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Mostly clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable.
Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 84F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.