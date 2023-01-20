Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Lovelights banner

The 2022 Lovelights banner held the names of those honored and remembered with a light on the outdoor display.

Thank you to everyone who made Lovelights a success by honoring loved ones.

Each year community members and businesses remember individuals who were special to them as well as those who support them in everyday life. Every year Lovelights demonstrates the compassion, love, and generosity in our community.

