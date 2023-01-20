Thank you to everyone who made Lovelights a success by honoring loved ones.
Each year community members and businesses remember individuals who were special to them as well as those who support them in everyday life. Every year Lovelights demonstrates the compassion, love, and generosity in our community.
The Lighting reception started indoors with President Anita Mars extending the welcome and Chaplain Michal offering a blessing. Everyone stepped outside to witness Jamie Stout Ohl switch on the star. Returning to the building, cookies, cocoa, and comradery were shared by all. Next year we hope to gather again and honor the star recipients.
Working on Lovelights is a personal, heartwarming experience for everyone on the committee. It reminds us of the true spirit of Christmas. Your support makes this possible. Your support also allows the Friends of Mercy to award $3,000 in Lovelight scholarships, which will be awarded this spring.
The star is now dimmed, and the banner dismantled. Next December the star will again illuminate the winter night sky reminding us all of the good in our lives. I look forward to working on Lovelights again this coming Christmas.
The Lovelights committee of Edith Biddinger, Barbara Ferrari, Beth Fish, Sharon Link, Judy Malget, Sue Schneider and I offer a sincere thanks you.