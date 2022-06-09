Low Carb Gumbo

This is a flavorful alternative to traditional gumbo that has a flour-based roux and is served with rice. This low carb version does not have a thick roux base but thickens as it cooks with all the vegetables that are in it. I did not have shrimp or okra on hand when I made this, otherwise, they would have been included in the recipe.
1 ring of turkey kielbasa, sliced into coins
2 cups cooked, chopped chicken
1 cup diced onion
1 cup diced celery w/leaves
½ cup slivered baby carrots
1 green or favorite color pepper, chopped or sliced into thin strips
8 large radishes, trimmed, washed and quartered
1 15 oz can petite diced tomatoes w/juice
1½ cups chicken broth (or more as needed)
2 Tbsp butter
½ bag of cole slaw mix
1 tsp each of salt and black pepper
½ tsp garlic powder
½ tsp chili powder
½ tsp paprika
1 Tbsp Worcestershire sauce
Red pepper flakes to taste
Directions:
In a large pot or cast-iron skillet, brown the kielbasa coins and remove to a bowl.
Add the butter to the pan and sauté all the fresh vegetables together (except cole slaw mix) along with the seasonings, stirring frequently. Once the vegetables are getting tender, add the can of tomatoes with juice, chicken broth and Worcestershire sauce.
Bring contents to a simmer and add the browned kielbasa and cooked chicken. Once the ingredients return to a simmer, add the cole slaw mix and stir to combine. As the cabbage wilts, it will fit into the pan. It’s ready to eat when the veggies are cooked to your liking.
If the gumbo seems too dry or thick, add more chicken broth. Adjust the seasonings to your taste. I start with ½ tsp of red pepper flakes and usually add more later.
The cabbage takes the place of rice and the liquid cooks down nicely without adding thickening agents. This makes about six good servings at approximately 7 net carbs per bowl. Leftovers can frozen in airtight containers up to 3 months.