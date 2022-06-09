Luscious Lemon Cream Pie

Ingredients:
Crust
1 crust from a box of 2 (14.1 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Pie Crusts, softened as directed on box
Filling
1 can (14 oz) sweetened condensed milk (not evaporated)
2 teaspoons grated lemon peel
½ cup fresh lemon juice (from 2 to 3 medium lemons)
3 cups whipping cream, divided or use 3 cups thawed whipped topping such as Cool Whip
4 drops yellow food color, if desired
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 450°F. Make pie crust as directed on box for One-Crust Baked Shell using 9-inch glass pie plate. Bake 9 to 11 minutes or until lightly browned. Cool completely, about 15 minutes.
2. In medium bowl, mix condensed milk, lemon peel and lemon juice; set aside. In large bowl, beat 2 cups of the whipping cream and the food color with electric mixer on high speed until stiff. If using Cool Whip, add the food coloring here instead.
3. Fold lemon mixture into whipped cream (or Cool Whip) just until blended. Spoon into crust. Cover; refrigerate at least 3 hours until set.
4. In medium bowl, beat remaining 1 cup whipping cream with electric mixer on high speed until stiff. Spoon dollops on pie or slices of pie when serving. Store covered in refrigerator.