Luther College students uncover new Iowa bee species

Megachile relativa

DECORAH — Of the 55 species of bees found living on the Luther College campus this summer, seven have never been recorded in Iowa.

Emmelyn Cullen ’24 and Gwen Coleman ’24 spent the summer surveying bee diversity at Luther.

