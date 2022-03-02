Oelwein MacDowell Club met Tuesday, March 1, for the monthly meeting and program. President Linda Murphy conducted the business meeting.
A prospective new member will be invited to join the club by Twyla Larsen. The nominating committee is organizing a slate of officers for the coming year. They will be presented at the April meeting. The scholarship committee is in the process of finalizing the necessary steps for prospective students to apply for summer camps.
Upcoming events including the high school vocal concert on March 8 and the final two Williams Center performances of ABBA tribute on March 5 and the Highwaymen on April 9 were noted.
Cory McBride, high school band director gave an overview of the evening’s performances by the jazz combo and concert band. He highlighted the different styles of music, including one selection done with no lights and performed by improvisation. Following his explanation of the various musical pieces being performed, the members attended the concert enjoying the differing styles and special effects used.
Serving refreshments for the evening were hostesses Carol Tousley, Katie Schuelke and Missy Rau.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Oelwein Middle School. Melissa Franzen, band teacher will present the program on “Making a Start in Band.” Hostesses for the evening are Connie Mueller, Betty Blunt and Julie Williams.