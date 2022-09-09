Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Honoring longtime members

MacDowell Club members of 25 or more years were honored with flowers at the first meeting of the new season Tuesday. From left are Betty Blunt, Susan McFarlane, Dorothy Gray and Beth Kerr.

 Courtesy of Janet Hofmeyer

Oelwein MacDowell Club began the new year on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Oelwein Public Library for a potluck supper and meeting. Hostesses for the evening were the current officers.

Following the meal, Linda Murphy conducted the business meeting in the absence of President Julie Williams. A donation to the Fine Arts Guild was approved. New program books were distributed and reviewed. The membership committee will present names of prospective members at the October meeting.

