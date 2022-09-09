Oelwein MacDowell Club began the new year on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Oelwein Public Library for a potluck supper and meeting. Hostesses for the evening were the current officers.
Following the meal, Linda Murphy conducted the business meeting in the absence of President Julie Williams. A donation to the Fine Arts Guild was approved. New program books were distributed and reviewed. The membership committee will present names of prospective members at the October meeting.
Members who have been in the organization for 25 years or more were honored by receiving a carnation. They include Betty Blunt, Dorothy Gray, Beth Kerr and Susan McFarlane. Linda Murphy told of the upcoming program, “Broadway Tonight,” which will be presented at the Williams Center on Saturday, Sept. 24.
Following the business meeting Betty Blunt presented the program on “Founders Day Memories.” She gave an overview of the history of the organization from its founding in 1937 by Mrs. Harry Eastman. The group was named after Edward MacDowell, a prominent composer of the time. She reminisced about certain former members and various programs presented throughout the years and emphasized the many ways the organization has enriched the members and their community by supporting the fine arts since its inception.
The next meeting will be Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the home of Heather Bradley. The program will be “Connecting with Nature Through Art” presented by Janice Minton. Hostesses are Heather Bradley, Deb Vogel, Betty Blunt and Jody Buhr.