One of my favorite “food” parts of the holiday season is Christmas morning brunch. My stepdad Ken was a chef extraordinaire when it came to making memorable brunches. I don’t know what time he got up to get everything ready, but there was always a spread that would feed anyone that showed up — for at least a five-block area.
Scrambled or some other egg dish, hashbrown casseroles, sausage, bacon and ham, some kind of sweet bread or rolls were all assembled into bowls and on platters over the poinsettia printed tablecloth. He relinquished the formalities of good China for paper plates, I think knowing that we would all be to lethargic to stand at a sink full of dirty dishes afterwards.
Ken may have had some shortcomings, but generosity in sharing his cooking creations was not one of them. No one ever went away hungry after a visit at our house.
It’s a great tradition to be able to share and pass along. My family makes jokes that I cook enough to feed the entire 4th Ward when we have family meals, but I’ll take that as a compliment and a nod to the guy who started those fun traditions. I hope it is one tradition that is passed on with generations to come.
This year, especially, Christmas with family is indeed a gift. Make it special with one of these breakfast ideas.
Breakfast Lasagna
Ingredients:
¾ c sugar
¼ c all-purpose flour
¼ tsp salt
1½ c milk
6 egg yolks
1½ tsp vanilla
6 frozen waffles, thawed
6 frozen pancakes, thawed
1 c blueberries
2 c strawberries, sliced
Directions:
1. Make the pastry cream: In a 2 quart saucepan combine sugar, flour, salt, and milk over medium heat. Cook stirring until mixture thickens, about 5 minutes.
2. In a small bowl, beat egg yolks slightly and add slowly to the milk mixture. Stirring constantly, cook until thickened. Remove from heat and add vanilla and stir. Chill until ready to use.
3. TO ASSEMBLE: Spray a 9x13 pan with cooking oil. Place a thin layer of the pastry cream in a 9x13 pan.
4. Add waffles and cover with ½ cream spreading evenly.
5. Mix ½ of the strawberries with ½ blueberries and layer on top of cream.
6. Top with pancakes and spread the rest of the cream on top of pancakes evenly.
7. Top with remaining strawberries and blueberries.
8. Bake 20 minutes at 350°F.