Make-Ahead Cheesy Turkey Chili Bake

This is a tasty and easy dinner. You can easily sub 2 cups of shredded rotisserie chicken in place of ground turkey if preferred.
Ingredients:
1¼ lb ground turkey
1 pkg (1 oz) taco seasoning mix
2 cans (19 oz each) cannellini beans, drained, rinsed
1 can (4.5 oz) green chiles, undrained
1 can (11 oz) white shoepeg corn
1 jar (16 oz) thick ‘n chunky salsa
2 c shredded Mexican four-cheese blend (8 oz)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 350°F. Spray 13x9-inch (3-quart) baking dish with cooking spray.
2. In 12-inch nonstick skillet, heat turkey and salt to taste over medium-high heat until no longer pink. Add remaining ingredients except cheese; stir to combine. Spread in baking dish. Top with cheese. Spray piece of foil large enough to cover baking dish with cooking spray. Cover baking dish with foil, sprayed side down.
3. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted in center of casserole reads 165°F. If desired, serve over rice with favorite chili toppings: cilantro, green onions, sour cream, yogurt, salsa, guacamole.
4. To freeze: Spray 2 (8-inch) disposable foil cake pans with cooking spray. After covering pans with sprayed foil, place pans in gallon-size resealable freezer plastic bags, or wrap in double layer of plastic wrap. To bake: Thaw overnight in refrigerator. Remove from plastic, and place foil-covered pans on cookie sheet. Bake 40 to 50 minutes ay 350°F. If baking from frozen, bake 1¼ to 1½ hours.