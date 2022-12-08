When the Rolling Stones recorded “Time Is On My Side” in the mid 1960s, I’m quite sure the song would never be used in reference to busy parents trying to juggle work, children, school projects and holiday preparations. I remember both — the song and the juggling — however the kids came along in decades that followed.
Sometimes it’s not only tough to handle everything on one’s plate, and hard on one’s health, as well. Take a step back, a couple of deep breaths and try simplifying a few things, so everyone can enjoy time together over the holidays.
An easy and simple supper is a way to make time either before or after the meal to prep and create some holiday treats. Do the prep work like measuring, sifting, preparing cookie pans, before supper, and then after the meal put the treat together with kids helping. It can be some extended family time that is fun for everyone. Homemade treats always give a sense of accomplishment and don’t forget to show appreciation if you are the recipient of some.
This week we’ll start off with a simple, one-pot meal that makes for an easy family supper so there is time to make a favorite holiday treat before the end of the day. Nothing compares to your child’s beaming smile when he or she acknowledges they helped make cookies on the holiday tray.
Maybe one of the following recipes will appear among your sweet treats this season.
1 tablespoon vegetable oil
1 lb. extra-lean ground beef
1 carton (32 oz) beef broth
1 can (14.5 oz) fire roasted crushed tomatoes
1 can (4.5 oz) chopped green chiles
1 package (1 oz) taco seasoning mix
12 oz uncooked spaghetti (from 16-oz box), broken in half
1 cup shredded Colby-Monterey Jack cheese (4 oz)
1. In 5-quart Dutch oven, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add beef; cook 5 to 7 minutes, stirring frequently, until no longer pink. Stir in broth, tomatoes, chiles, water and taco seasoning mix.
2. Add spaghetti; heat to boiling. Reduce heat to simmering; cook uncovered 15 to 20 minutes, stirring frequently to prevent sticking, until pasta is tender. Top with cheese.
Serve One-Pot Taco Spaghetti with your favorite taco toppings, such as green onions, cilantro and sour cream.