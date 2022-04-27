Mandarin Chicken Pasta Salad

Ingredients:
½ tsp ginger
⅓ c rice vinegar
¼ c orange juice
¼ c vegetable oil
1 pkg dry onion soup mix
2 tsp white sugar
1 clove garlic, pressed
8 oz bow tie (farfalle) pasta
½ cucumber — scored, halved lengthwise, seeded, and sliced
½ c diced red bell pepper
½ c coarsely chopped red onion
2 diced Roma tomatoes
1 carrot, shredded
6 oz bag fresh spinach
1 can mandarin orange segments, drained
2 c diced cooked chicken
½ c sliced almonds, toasted
Directions:
1. To make the dressing, whisk together the ginger, rice vinegar, orange juice, vegetable oil, soup mix, sugar, and garlic until well blended. Cover, and refrigerate until needed.
2. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add the bowtie pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain, and rinse under cold water. Place pasta in a large bowl.
3. To make the salad, toss the cucumber, bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, carrot, spinach, mandarin oranges, chicken, and almonds with the pasta. Pour the dressing over the salad mixture and toss again to coat evenly. Serve immediately.