An Easter tablescape of eggs and bunnies in lavender and light teal by Sue Johnson and Karen Cannon greeted 17 members of Tuesday Tourist for their meeting April 12.
Marianne Reynolds led the book discussion on Lydia and Luca and their journey from Acapulco to Maryland in a quest for freedom from drug cartels in the book, “American Dirt” by Jeanine Cummins. American Dirt tells the story of Lydia and her son Luca and what they went through to find a better life in America. Lydia owned a bookstore while her husband was a journalist.
At the time their life was nearly as perfect as possible in Mexico, until a stranger, Javier, started to appear in her bookstore. He was charming and very pleasant; only later did Lydia discover he was a jefe in the newest drug cartel. Lydia’s husband had published a profile which depicted a darker side of Javier.
After Lydia’s entire family, including mother, sisters, nieces were all murdered did Lydia decide it was time for her and Luca to escape to America. American Dirt describes the journey north the countless people also trying to reach el norte. Sisters Soledad and Rachael become their traveling companions, even though the girls are much younger. Lydia learned you needed to be very careful who you could trust and how to spend what little money was available, as everything was a matter of life and death.
It relates the drama of humanity and the desire to survive. Once you begin the book, it is hard to put it down.
Roll call was answered with our first sign spring was here. Election of officers was held for the 2022-2023 year. President, Anita Mars; Vice President, Linda Potter; Recording Secretary Vivian Rourke; Treasurer, Barb Sanders; Correspondence Secretary, Marlene Kudrna. Linda Ridihalgh is working on this year’s scholarship recipient. The announcement will be made at the seniors’ awards night.
Next meeting will be May 10 at the library for installation of officers and discussion of topics for the upcoming year. Hostess will be Paula Bush with Ruth Lau and Anita Mars, co-hostesses.