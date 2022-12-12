Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Master Gardener Series

Pruning is one of the most highly sought-after presentation topics in the Master Gardeners series.

 COURTESY PHOTO

AMES — The Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardener program will again host the Home Gardening Webinar Series, beginning in January and ending in March.

Designed for anyone who is interested in gardening or horticulture, the series aims to inspire and educate. Throughout the series, participants will hear from experts at Iowa State, the University of Illinois, North Dakota State University, Polk County Soil and Water Conservation District, and Reiman Gardens.

