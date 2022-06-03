DUBUQUE — The University of Dubuque celebrated the academic accomplishments of its undergraduate, graduate, and seminary students during its 170th commencement with two ceremonies Saturday, April 30, on campus.
Dawson Wirtz, of Maynard, is among the spring 2022 graduates of the university. Wirtz graduated Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration degree.
The University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees, as well as other educational opportunities.
with the intention of educating and forming the whole person. Founded in 1852, UD is home to over 2,000 students.