WATERLOO – Does the mayor of your town bake cookies? The National Cattle Congress is bringing back the popular Mayor’s Cookie Jar Contest in 2022 with a $100 first-place prize and no entry fee.
The competition will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Agriculture Building with check in from 1-2 p.m. and awards at 5 p.m. Judges will include Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green.
All cookie jars will be auctioned off at 6 p.m. with proceeds going to Friends of the National Cattle Congress, a 501©(3) organization supporting the mission of the National Cattle Congress.
Entries must include five different types of cookies that completely fill a 1-gallon (128 oz.) clear glass, lidded or otherwise enclosed container of the entrant’s choosing. All cookies in the container must be individually wrapped in clear plastic wrap. The entrant must also provide a full sample of each of the five cookies on a disposable, white plate sealed in a zipping plastic bag for judging. Entries must be family friendly. Cookies requiring refrigeration after baking are not allowed. Complete recipes for all cookies must be included and may be published.
Complete rules, entry forms and competition details can be found in the Home Arts & Horticulture Premium book at www.nationalcattlecongress.com under the “2022 Fair” tab. There is no pre-entry.