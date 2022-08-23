Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

WATERLOO – Does the mayor of your town bake cookies? The National Cattle Congress is bringing back the popular Mayor’s Cookie Jar Contest in 2022 with a $100 first-place prize and no entry fee.

The competition will be held Saturday, Sept. 24, in the Agriculture Building with check in from 1-2 p.m. and awards at 5 p.m. Judges will include Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart and Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green.

