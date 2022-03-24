Meat Lovers Pizza Stuffed Peppers

Servings: 8
Ingredients:
4 oz bacon, cut into ½ inch pieces
½ lb Italian sausage, casings removed
½ lb lean ground beef
1 sm onion, diced (optional)
4 oz pepperoni, sliced
¼ c black olives, sliced (optional)
2 c pizza or marinara sauce
4 lg bell peppers, cut in half, seeds removed
2 c mozzarella, shredded
Directions:
1. Cook the bacon, drain and set it aside.
2. Cook the sausage, ground beef and onion, breaking the meat apart as it cooks, before draining.
3. Mix the bacon, sausage, beef, pepperoni, olives and ½ of the pizza sauce, and stuff it into the peppers.
4. Spread the remaining pizza sauce over the bottom of a large baking pan and place the stuffed peppers on top.
5. Bake, covered in foil, in a preheated 400°F oven until the peppers are tender, about 20 minutes, uncover and top with cheese, then bake until the cheese has melted, about 10 minutes.