Mediacom Communications is extending the application deadline for its scholarship program, Mediacom World Class Scholars. In its 22nd consecutive year, the program will award $1,000 World Class Scholarships to 60 high school seniors planning to obtain further education.
Scholarship applications must be submitted by Feb. 28, 2023. The deadline was extended from an earlier date and high school seniors are encouraged to apply. Mediacom’s World Class Scholarship applications are available online: mediacomworldclass.com.