SUMNER — Bailee Meier of Sumner has been named to the summer 2021 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport. Palmer College is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession.
Meier named to Dean's List at PCC
Tags
Deb Kunkle
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
26°
Clear
- Humidity: 72%
- Cloud Coverage:15%
- Wind: 9 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 07:03:27 AM
- Sunset: 04:41:50 PM
Today
A few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low around 20F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy. High 41F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Trending
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Classifieds
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.