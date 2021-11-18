Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

SUMNER — Bailee Meier of Sumner has been named to the summer 2021 trimester Dean’s List at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus in Davenport. Palmer College is the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession.

