MercyOne encourages individuals planning to visit the Iowa State Fair to exercise caution due to the high risk of spread of COVID-19 Delta variant. All individuals — vaccinated and unvaccinated — are encouraged to wear a mask in large public gatherings, wash your hands frequently and maintain social distancing when possible.
MercyOne is proud to sponsor contactless entry at all entrances to the Iowa State Fairgrounds. This year, attendees are able to purchase tickets online and use a QR code on your mobile device at any entry gate.
In addition to contactless entry, MercyOne asked the public to nominate Health Care Heroes and is proud to recognize five colleagues selected from hundreds of nominations.
• Eleanor McDonald, RN – MercyOne Children’s Emergency Center
• Wendy Olson, RN – MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center
• David Asche, MSN, RN – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
• Bridget Saffold, BSN, RN – MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center
• Christina Schauer, MSN, RN, ACNS-BC – MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
These five winners each received six tickets to attend this year’s Iowa State Fair, along with a $100 voucher for food and a VIP parking pass.
To read why each individual is a Health Care Hero, visit MercyOne.org/IowaStateFair.