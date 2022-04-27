Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mexicali Pasta Salad

Ingredients:

16 oz tri-color rotini pasta

15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

11oz can Mexican-style corn, drained

4 oz can chopped green chilies

½ c chopped red bell pepper

½ c Italian-style salad dressing, or more to taste

½ c shredded Mexican cheese blend

3 green onions, thinly sliced

⅓ c minced fresh cilantro

1 slice onion, minced

2 tbl taco seasoning mix

½ lime, juiced

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.

2. Mix black beans, corn, green chilies, red bell pepper, Italian dressing, Mexican cheese, green onions, cilantro, onion, taco seasoning, and lime juice together in a bowl. Add rotini and lightly stir to combine.

