Mexicali Pasta Salad

Ingredients:
16 oz tri-color rotini pasta
15 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed
11oz can Mexican-style corn, drained
4 oz can chopped green chilies
½ c chopped red bell pepper
½ c Italian-style salad dressing, or more to taste
½ c shredded Mexican cheese blend
3 green onions, thinly sliced
⅓ c minced fresh cilantro
1 slice onion, minced
2 tbl taco seasoning mix
½ lime, juiced
Directions:
1. Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil; cook the rotini at a boil until tender yet firm to the bite, about 8 minutes; drain.
2. Mix black beans, corn, green chilies, red bell pepper, Italian dressing, Mexican cheese, green onions, cilantro, onion, taco seasoning, and lime juice together in a bowl. Add rotini and lightly stir to combine.