Mexican Street Corn Baked Chicken

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Cook Time: 30 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients:

1 lb boneless and skinless chicken breasts (or thighs)

1 tsp taco seasoning

6 c corn (fresh or frozen)

¹/³ c mayonnaise

¹/³ c sour cream

2 tbl lime juice

salt, pepper and chili powder (or cayenne) to taste

½ c cotija (or feta), crumbled

2 tbl cilantro, chopped

Directions:

Place the chicken in a large baking dish, such as an 8×12 pan, and sprinkle on the taco seasoning.

Mix the corn, mayonnaise, sour cream, lime juice, salt, pepper and chili powder and pour over the chicken in the pan before topping with cheese.

Bake in a preheated 350ºF oven until the chicken is cooked through, about 25-35 minutes, before sprinkling on the cilantro and enjoying.

