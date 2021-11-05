Mick Kane named to Stine® Seed Company’s StinePRO roster

ADEL — Stine® Seed Company announces Fairbank native Mick Kane has been selected as one of 41 independent sales representatives to achieve StinePRO status.
Stine — a leading privately owned, family operated seed company — has more than 250 independent sales representatives throughout the country who represent the best salespeople in the industry. Only 41 of these independent sales reps are designated as StinePRO sales representatives.
This mark of accomplishment is given to individuals who display outstanding corn product knowledge and a commitment to customer support. Kane serves growers in Stine’s Region 10 — an area that covers northeast Iowa and southern Minnesota.
“Each year he’s worked with Stine, Mick has gone above and beyond to ensure his grower customers are equipped with the right products and the best management practices to produce maximum yield,” said Stine President Myron Stine. “His continued commitment to the Stine brand and providing excellence in the field are exactly why we’ve selected him as a StinePRO sales representative.”
In addition to achieving StinePRO status, Kane was once selected as a Most Valuable Player in his region and has also had a seat on Stine’s Directors Council, where he met with Stine leadership to discuss the needs of his region.
As a StinePRO sales representative, Kane has direct access to one of Stine’s most exclusive products — MX Series Corn. MX Series Corn by Stine offers next-level performance for maximum yield potential with one-of-a-kind hybrids that are derived from the latest, most superior corn genetics from one of the industry’s largest corn breeding programs.
To learn about Stine’s 2022 corn and soybean lineup or to inquire about MX Series Corn by Stine, reach out to Mick Kane directly at 319-939-0235 or mrkane@stineisr.com.