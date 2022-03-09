The Oelwein Middle School 6th and 7th grade bands performed at the Northeast Iowa Bandmasters Association district large group contest in Independence on Friday, March 4. The bands performed for an audience that included a panel of judges.
After the performances, the judges came on stage and did a clinic with the bands, giving them each feedback on what they are performing well and areas in which to continue improving.
Both the 6th grade and 7th grade bands were awarded “EXCELLENT” ratings from their judges.
“I am so incredibly proud of the professionalism and high levels of performing demonstrated by both bands,” said 5-7 Instrumental Director Melissa Franzen. Both groups have worked so hard this year to get caught up to grade level performances after missing group band for a year. The energy and excitement that these students bring to rehearsals every day keeps me energized and eager to come to school each day.”