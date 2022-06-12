Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Grace United Methodist Church congregation in Oelwein will host a tenderloin sandwich drive-thru on Wednesday, June 22, from 4 p.m. until they run out.

Persons who remember the tenderloins that Jim and the late Midge Arnold served when they operated Ice Cream Junction, will be in for a special treat, as Jim will be back in town to make them at the church.

The Arnold family will decide on a memorial designation in honor of Midge from the funds that are raised from the event.

The drive-thru will be conducted in the new east parking lot at the church, 9 First St. N.E. A free will donation will be accepted, and the menu includes a tenderloin sandwich, cole slaw, bottle water and ice cream. All are welcome.

