Mini Gorditas

Ingredients:
1 avocado, pitted, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes
1 large lemon (2 tsp grated peel and 4½ tsp juice)
1 box (10 oz) frozen corn & butter sauce
6 oz bulk chorizo sausage, crumbled
1 can (16.3 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Grands!™ Flaky Layers Original Biscuits (8 Count)
2 tbl vegetable oil
1 c shredded pepper Jack cheese (4 oz)
Directions:
1. Heat oven to 300°F. In small bowl, mix avocado, lemon peel, lemon juice, ¹/8 tsp kosher salt and ¹/8 tsp pepper. Cover and refrigerate. Microwave corn as directed on box. Pour into medium bowl.
2. Meanwhile, in 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked. Drain on paper towels. Wipe skillet clean. Add sausage to corn.
3. Separate dough into 8 biscuits; cut each biscuit evenly into 3 wedges. Press or roll each wedge to form 3-inch round.
4. In same skillet, heat 1½ tsp of the oil over medium heat. Add 6 biscuit rounds; cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Place on ungreased cookie sheet; keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining biscuit rounds, adding 1½ tsp oil to skillet for each batch.
5. Top each biscuit round with 1 tbl sausage mixture and 2 tsp cheese. Bake 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Top each evenly with avocado mixture. Serve warm.