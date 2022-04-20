Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Mini Gorditas

Ingredients:

1 avocado, pitted, peeled and cut into ½ inch cubes

1 large lemon (2 tsp grated peel and 4½ tsp juice)

1 box (10 oz) frozen corn & butter sauce

6 oz bulk chorizo sausage, crumbled

1 can (16.3 oz) refrigerated Pillsbury™ Grands!™ Flaky Layers Original Biscuits (8 Count)

2 tbl vegetable oil

1 c shredded pepper Jack cheese (4 oz)

Directions:

1. Heat oven to 300°F. In small bowl, mix avocado, lemon peel, lemon juice, ¹/8 tsp kosher salt and ¹/8 tsp pepper. Cover and refrigerate. Microwave corn as directed on box. Pour into medium bowl.

2. Meanwhile, in 10-inch nonstick skillet, cook sausage over medium heat, stirring frequently, until thoroughly cooked. Drain on paper towels. Wipe skillet clean. Add sausage to corn.

3. Separate dough into 8 biscuits; cut each biscuit evenly into 3 wedges. Press or roll each wedge to form 3-inch round.

4. In same skillet, heat 1½ tsp of the oil over medium heat. Add 6 biscuit rounds; cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown and cooked through. Place on ungreased cookie sheet; keep warm in oven. Repeat with remaining biscuit rounds, adding 1½ tsp oil to skillet for each batch.

5. Top each biscuit round with 1 tbl sausage mixture and 2 tsp cheese. Bake 4 to 5 minutes or until heated through and cheese is melted. Top each evenly with avocado mixture. Serve warm.

