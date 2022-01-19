SPRINGFIELD, Missouri — Each semester, students at Missouri State University who attain academic excellence are named to the dean’s list.
For undergraduate students, criteria include enrollment in at least 12 credit hours during the fall semester and at least a 3.50 GPA (on a 4.00 scale).
Dylan Moffatt, of Independence made the list. Moffatt was among more than 5,000 students named to the fall 2021 dean’s list.
Missouri State University is a public, comprehensive university system with a mission in public affairs. Our purpose is to develop fully educated persons with a focus on ethical leadership, cultural competence and community engagement.