I had the privilege of listening to Lavern Moorman recently as he shared his military service experience at the museum. Lavern was in the United States Army, Korean War, from August 1952-April 1954. It’s on video and will be prepared to share with the public.
Home for Lavern was a farm near Greeley, Iowa. He was inducted into the United States Army, August 1952 at Camp Crowder, Missouri and received infantry basic training for eight weeks at Fort Riley, Kansas. Lavern then received eight weeks of training at “wire school” (communications). Following that he and his fellow servicemen went home for Christmas and New Years after which they went by train to Minneapolis and airplane to Seattle, Washington where they boarded ship for Yokohama, Japan. They were at Yokohama long enough to receive their military issue of the M-1 rifle and clothing and then went on to Pusan, South Korea, the country at war. They boarded the train for Chorwon Valley, South Korea where they joined the 57th Field Artillery, 7th Division, 8th Army in support of the 31st Infantry Regiment.
Lavern, who was section chief of wire liaison, Korean Yong, and Americans, Eugene “Whitey” Marquart, and Virgil Hammond, made up the liaison soldiers responsible for running communication wires to maintain communications between infantry battalion and army battalion. He recalled that a 19-year-old soldier who laid wire also directed that they should lay wiring “undercover” rather than along the roadside. They laid communication wire “undercover” in and through brush, ditches, and next to streams, etc. where it was camouflaged, and more protected from destruction. Because they knew the wiring location markers, they were able to go back, and repair wiring as needed but camouflaging the communication wiring was pretty reliable.
Lavern earned the rank of Sergeant during his service. Commanding officers encouraged him to remain in the army, but he declined and was released from active military service April 1954 at Camp Carson, Colorado. Lavern transferred to Army Reserve to complete eight years of service under the Universal Military Training and Service act.
Lavern Moorman returned to his profession, farming, upon his release from full-time military service. He married Priscilla Bagge in August of 1954. Together they farmed and raised six children near Greeley and, after 1968, near Strawberry Point.