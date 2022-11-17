More ideas for your holiday meals

Sometimes the nicest things come when we least expect it. I decided to do some “real” cooking Wednesday since I don’t go into the office that day. Just an opportunity to flex the skills, such as they are since cooking for one seems like such a waste of time.
So, I seared a chuck roast and put it in the oven to slowly roast for the day. About mid-afternoon, my delivery came from the local pharmacy. The delivery guy came into my porch and waited while I signed for the medicine.
“Boy, something sure smells good,” he said. “Reminds me of my mom.”
I think that is about the nicest compliment I could get. While I don’t think I ever knew his mom, the remark was truly heartfelt. After all, don’t we all strive to cook as good as Mom? Thanks, Terry from Hy-Vee Pharmacy, for making my day.
With Thanksgiving less than a week away, traditions are at the top of my list. My mom has been gone more than 18 years, but I still try to keep many of her traditions for the holiday meal.
A newer tradition that I am reading more about all the time is celebrating the holiday as Friendsgiving where people come together and enjoy a meal and day of friendship. I think that is a wonderful idea and I’m glad to see it catching on.
Whether you’re having a family over or celebrating with friends and neighbors, I wish one and all a Happy Thanks-Friends-giving. If you are looking for some different ideas for this year’s meal/dessert, have a look at this week’s selections courtesy of Just a Pinch, Pillsbury, and Show Me The Yummy websites.
1 box Jiffy corn muffin mix (8.5 oz)
1 stick butter or margarine
1 can cream corn (14.75 oz)
1 can kernel corn, drained (15.25 oz)
The key to turning out the casserole is to have a well-oiled skillet.
1. Preheat a well-oiled cast iron skillet in an oven set to 375°. Put the skillet in when you turn on the oven, when the oven is preheated, the skillet is ready.
2. In a large mixing bowl, mix together melted butter, egg, sour cream, and Jiffy corn mix. I do this by hand, not with a mixer.
3. Add drained whole kernel corn and can of creamed corn.
4. Pour mixture into hot skillet and bake at 375° for 45 minutes or until medium-dark golden brown on top & a bit crunchy around edges.
6. Turn quickly to your choice of serving platter.
7. This recipe doubles very well if you have a large enough cast iron skillet. The well-seasoned cast iron skillet is the trick in this recipe.