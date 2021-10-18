FAYETTE – The Mosquito/Public Health Pest Management Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators will be held in Fayette County on Thursday, October 28 at 9:00am. The program is provided by the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP).
The course will provide continuing instruction credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 7D (Community Insect Management) and 8 (Public Health Pest Control. The course will cover topics such as: application equipment use, maintenance, and calibration; safe application techniques, including pesticide drift reduction; category-specific pests, pest management and pesticides, including vector disease transmission.
To preregister or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Deb Kahler at the ISU Extension and Outreach office in Fayette County at 563-425-3331 or dkahler@iastate.edu The registration fee is $35.
Additional information about this and other courses offered through the Pesticide Safety Education Program may be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.