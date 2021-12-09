PELLA — Cassandra Moss of West Union is among 64 students at Central College to perform in the college’s annual Christmas Candlelight concert Dec. 9-11.
A Cappella Choir and Chamber Singers will perform under the direction of Mark Babcock, a 1991 Central graduate, professor of music and M. Joan Kuyper Farver Endowed Chair in Music.
Central College of Pella is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.