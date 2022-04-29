WAVERLY — The Wartburg College Opera Workshop will present two one-act operas, “Trial by Jury” and “The Old Maid and the Thief,” on May 6 and 7.
James Mossman, of Winthrop, will play a member of the jury in “Trial by Jury.”
The operas will begin at 7:30 p.m. May 6 and at 3 p.m. May 7 in McCaskey Lyceum. All tickets are $10 general admission or free for Wartburg students with an ID.
“Trial by Jury” was a comedic hit when it debuted in London in 1875. The ensemble production pokes fun at the legal system, with the plot centered on a lawsuit over a broken engagement.
“The Old Maid and the Thief” was originally commissioned as a radio drama in 1939 and later adapted for the stage. Featuring only four roles, it tells the tale of a spinster, her maid and the drifter who wanders into their lives.
“Come for a charming commentary on small-town life and the unexpected repercussions of unsustainable expectations,” said Brian Pfaltzgraff, Opera Workshop co-director and associate professor of music.
The Wartburg College Opera Workshop is led by Pfaltzgraff and associate professor Jennifer Larson. The workshop runs year-round and is open to students with an interest in singing and performing.